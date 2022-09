Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Valkyrie Elysium to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Valkyrie Elysium is a third-person action RPG title to include fast-paced combat and the Valkyrie series’ special attack and combo systems.

The final game includes upgradeable weapons, skills, and Divine Arts combos.

It sells at $59.99.