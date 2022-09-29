Kirby’s Dream Buffet No. 22 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby’s Dream Buffet for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, Kirby’s Dream Buffet sold 1,782 units to rank at No. 22 for the week.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a racing obstacle course title in which Kirbys roll through food-themed stages to collect strawberries and bump other players off the stage.

The final game includes local and online multiplayer functionality for up to four users.