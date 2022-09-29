Google to shut down Stadia service

Google LLC this week said it will shut down the Stadia game platform Jan. 18, 2023.

The company said the service has not gained the traction with users that it expected.

It plans to utilize the technology platform across other Google sectors including YouTube, Google Play or Augmented Reality projects.

The game streaming service launched Nov. 2019 in 14 countries including the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

Launch titles included Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Samurai Shodown, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.