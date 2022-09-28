Kirby and the Forgotten Land No. 9 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18, Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 7,115 units to rank as the No. 9 software title for the week.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a third-person 3D action adventure title in which Kirby explores an abandoned world.

The final game includes trademark copy abilities including Mouthful Mode to consume real-world objects.