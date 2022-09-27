PSN PS5, PS4 Deal of the Week to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Deal of the Week promotion for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

This week, Horizon Forbidden West sells at $46.96, 29 percent off the $69.99 MSRP. In addition, the Digital Deluxe Edition sells at $59.99, 25 percent off the $79.99 MSRP.

The sale ends Sept. 28.

Horizon Forbidden West is a third-person action RPG title that includes an open world, new enemies, melee and range-based weaponry.

The PS5 version includes fast loading, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality, and 3D Audio.