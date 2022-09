Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Bundles Sale for Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry Anthology, Metro Saga Bundle, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe.

The sale ends Sept. 27.