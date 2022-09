Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Square Enix TGS Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select Square Enix titles.

Discounted titles include Balan Wonderworld, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered, Romancing SaGa 3, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Final Fantasy VII, and Chocobo GP.

The sale ends Sept. 29.