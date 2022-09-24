Xbox Series X|S outsells PS5 in Japan data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 2 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the Xbox Series X|S sold 14,077 units to rank as the No. 2 best-selling hardware between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 866 units and the Xbox Series S sold 13,211 units.

By comparison, Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 sold 11,180 units to rank at No. 3 in the same period.

For the fourth quarter, Xbox gaming revenue decreased $259 million or seven percent due to decrease in Xbox content and services and Xbox hardware.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by six percent due to lower engagement hours and monetization in first and third-party content, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 11 percent.