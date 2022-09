Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Sega Game Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Shin Megami Tensei V, Sonic Origins, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic Mania, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Shining Resonance Refrain, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles.

The sale ends Sept. 25.