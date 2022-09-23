Apple Watch Ultra treks to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the Apple Watch Ultra, a new rugged outdoor device.

The Apple Watch Ultra includes a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal, Retina display at up to 2000 nits, customizable Action button, up to 36 hours of battery life in normal use and up to 60 hours on low-power setting, and mark Compass Waypoints to mark a location in real time.

The final device is MIL-STD-810H certified for extreme conditions, and certified EN 13319 for dive accessories.

It sells at $799.