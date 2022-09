Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released The DioField Chronicle to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The DioField Chronicle is a turn-based strategy title that includes isometric maps and 3D battles.

The final game includes a variety of skills, classes and equipment to utilize in battle.

It sells at $59.99.