Japan to redeploy visa-free travel Oct. 11

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week said Japan will redeploy visa-free travel to the country from Oct. 11.

Japan currently requires a visa for all visitors and only allows tourism entry via package tours.

Starting Oct. 11, short-term visitors will not be required to apply for tourist visas.

The Japanese government aims to leverage the new tourism protocol to boost the economy. International travelers are expected to take advantage of a weak yen, which has fallen to as low as 145 per U.S. dollar.

From Oct. 28, Delta Airlines will restore direct flights from Los Angeles International Airport to Haneda Airport, with flights three times weekly. The route will move to daily flights starting Dec. 1.