PSN holds PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Tales of Berseria, Castlevania Advance Collection, Dead Rising 2, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3, Dysmantle, Puyo Puyo Tetris, Foreclosed, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Sword of the Necromancer.

The sale ends Sept. 28.