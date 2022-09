Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Ubisoft Spotlight Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Trials Rising Gold Edition, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, Legendary Fishing, Wheel of Fortune, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Rabbids: Party of Legends, and Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered.

The sale ends Sept. 22.