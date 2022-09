Sony Corp. this week will include the Indies Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include The Ascent, Among Us, Hades, Salt and Sacrifice, Trek to Yomi, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, Death’s Door, Visage, Lake, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, PC Building Simulator, Aragami 2, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, and Panzer Dragoon: Remake.

The sale ends Sept. 21.