Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Tokyo Game Show Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Capcom Fighting Collection, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate, Balan Wonderworld, Dynasty Warriors 9 Complete Edition, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil Village, Scarlet Nexus, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

The sale ends Sept. 20.