The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 No. 21 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s The Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11, The Last of Us Part 1 ranked as the No. 21 best-selling software title in the period.

The Last of Us Part 1 is rebuilt to utilize the PS5 hardware for advanced visual fidelity and integrated DualSense wireless controller functionality.

The final game includes updated mechanics, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options.