Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Blockbuster Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles and DLC by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, No More Heroes 3, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Person 5 Strikers, Diablo II: Resurrected, Capcom Fighting Collection, and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

The sale ends Sept. 25.