PSN holds PS5, PS4 Blockbuster Games Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Blockbuster Games Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Gran Turismo 7, Grand Theft Auto V, Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Sept. 28.