iPhone 14, Pro, Pro Max drop to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the iPhone 14, Pro, and Pro Max to global retail.

The iPhone 14 includes the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro, new 12MP Main camera with larger sensor and larger pixels, new front TrueDepth camera, and Photonic Engine for improved mid to low-light performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max sport the new A16 Bionic chip, new 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor, new Super Retina XDR display with Always-On display, and the Dynamic Island, a new notification system that expands and contracts around the TrueDepth front camera.

All new iPhones include Action mode to provide steady shots in video capture up to 2.8K at 60FPS, while Cinematic mode can now to be shot in 4K 30FPS or 4K 24FPS.

Finally, all models include Crash Detection to provide emergency assistance after a car crash and Emergency SOS via satellite to connect to emergency services in low bandwidth areas.

The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus will be released Oct. 7.