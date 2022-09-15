Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update to swing this holiday

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will release the Golf Update to Nintendo Switch Sports for the Nintendo Switch this holiday.

The Golf Update will include 21 holes from the Wii Sports series in addition to local multiplayer and 8-player online multiplayer functionality.

The update will be released at no cost.

Nintendo Switch Sports includes Bowling, Tennis, Chambara, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton.

Each sport supports Joy-Con motion controls and online play.

Nintendo Switch Sports has sold 4.84 million units at global retail.