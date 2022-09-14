Resident Evil Village Cloud to infect Nintendo Switch

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week announced Resident Evil Cloud for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Resident Evil Village Cloud is a cloud version of the survival horror title to be sold Oct. 28.

A demo is available to stream at the Nintendo eShop.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.