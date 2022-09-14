iPhone 14 Action mode to peak at 2.8K

Apple Inc. this month said the Action mode function in the iPhone 14 will peak at 2.8K resolution.

Action mode will provide steady shots in video capture up to 2.8K at 60FPS.

The iPhone 14 will be sold in a standard 6.1-inch model and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus model.

Both will include the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro, new 12MP Main camera with larger sensor and larger pixels, new front TrueDepth camera, and Photonic Engine for improved mid to low-light performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will sport the new A16 Bionic chip, new 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor, new Super Retina XDR display with Always-On display, and the Dynamic Island, a new notification system that expands and contracts around the TrueDepth front camera.

Finally, all iPhone 14 models will include Crash Detection to provide emergency assistance after a car crash and Emergency SOS via satellite to connect to emergency services in low bandwidth areas.

The iPhone 14, Pro, and Pro Max will be sold Sept. 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be sold Oct. 7. Pre-orders start Sept. 9.