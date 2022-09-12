Xbox Optimized for Next-Gen Sale to conclude

September 12, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Next-Gen Sale for Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, Star Wars: Squadron, Back 4 Blood, Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition, Outriders Worldslayer, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Scarlet Nexus, Tales of Arise, and Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Sept. 12.


