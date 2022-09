Sony Corp. this week said Madden NFL 23 for the PlayStation 5, ranked as a top download title in Aug. at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month, Madden NFL 23 ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download.

Madden NFL 23 includes the new FieldSENSE Gameplay System to leverage animation branching technology for new user control mechanics, Hit-Stick physics for new mechanics, skill-based passing, Franchise mode, and Madden Ultimate Team.

It sells at $59.99.