PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $15 Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, UFC 4, PGA TOUR 2K21, Resident Evil 2, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience, Samurai Shodown, Metal Slug Anthology, Final Fantasy VII, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-, and Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection.

The sale ends Sept. 14.