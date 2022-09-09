The Last of Us Part 1 No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s The Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 3, The Last of Us Part 1 ranked as the No. 1 boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

The Last of Us Part 1 is rebuilt to utilize the PS5 hardware for advanced visual fidelity and integrated DualSense wireless controller functionality.

The final game includes updated mechanics, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options.