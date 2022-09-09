iPhone 14 pre-order sales hold strong demand

Pre-order sales for Apple Inc. iPhone 14 held strong pre-order demand this week as users flocked online to secure purchases.

At 5AM PST, the Apple Store was unable to load for many users on the app and the website with multiple issues from store entry to order processing.

Shipment dates for the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max fell to Oct.

The iPhone 14 be sold in a standard 6.1-inch model and a new iPhone 14 Plus 6.7-inch model.

Both will include the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro, new 12MP Main camera with larger sensor and larger pixels, new front TrueDepth camera, and Photonic Engine for improved mid to low-light performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will sport the new A16 Bionic chip, new 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor, new Super Retina XDR display with Always-On display, and the Dynamic Island, a new notification system that expands and contracts around the TrueDepth front camera.

New models will include Action mode to provide steady shots in video capture up to 2.8K at 60FPS, while Cinematic mode can now to be shot in 4K 30FPS or 4K 24FPS.

Finally, all iPhone 14 models will include Crash Detection to provide emergency assistance after a car crash and Emergency SOS via satellite to connect to emergency services in low bandwidth areas.

The iPhone 14, Pro, and Pro Max will be sold Sept. 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be sold Oct. 7.