Sony Corp. this week announced the Gray Camouflage Collection for the PlayStation 5.

The collection includes PS5 console covers, the DualSense wireless controller and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.

The Gray Camouflage Collection will be sold this fall. PS5 console covers and the DualSense wireless controller will be sold Oct. 14 and the Pulse 3D wireless headset will be sold in Dec.