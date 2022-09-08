PC Game Pass drops Opus Magnum

NEWSPC

Written by:

September 8, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Opus Magnum to PC Game Pass.

Developed by Zachtronics, Opus Magnum is a puzzle game in which the user can design and build machines that carry out alchemical processes.

The final game includes a puzzle editor.


Previous Story:
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core to deploy
Next Story:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge No. 3 at UK retail

Comments are closed.