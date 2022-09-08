PC Game Pass drops Opus Magnum

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PC
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
September 8, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week released Opus Magnum to PC Game Pass.
Developed by Zachtronics, Opus Magnum is a puzzle game in which the user can design and build machines that carry out alchemical processes.
The final game includes a puzzle editor.
