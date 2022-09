Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Super Saver Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Slime Rancher, CarX Drift Racing Online, Hello Neighbor, Aragami: Shadow Edition, Demon’s Tilt, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Fury Unleashed, and ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!.

The sale ends Sept. 13.