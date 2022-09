Sony Corp. this week released System Software Update 22.02-06.00.00 to the PlayStation 5.

The update includes support for 1440p HDMI video output, gamelists to organize games, comparison between 3D Audio and Stereo Audio, Request Share Screen option, and Joinable Game Notification.

Finally, the update includes an update to the DualSense wireless controller software to improve stability and resolves an issue causing system software errors in Rest Mode.