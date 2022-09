Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the NIS America End of Summer 2022 Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 87 percent.

Discounted titles include Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!, Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered, Disgaea 1 Complete, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, R-Type Final 2, and Langrisser 1 & II.

The sale ends Nov. 7.