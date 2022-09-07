Apple previews iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max

Apple Inc. this week previewed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Both will sport the new A16 Bionic chip, new 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor, new Super Retina XDR display with Always-On display, and the Dynamic Island, a new notification system that expands and contracts around the TrueDepth front camera.

A new Action mode will provide steady shots in video capture and the Cinematic mode can now to be shot in 4K 30FPS or 4K 24FPS.

Finally, the iPhone 14 will include Crash Detection to provide emergency assistance after a car crash and Emergency SOS via satellite to connect to emergency services in low bandwidth areas.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be sold at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be sold at $1099. Pre-orders start Sept. 9