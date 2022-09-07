Apple previews iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus

Apple Inc. this week previewed the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 be sold in a standard 6.1-inch model and a new iPhone 14 Plus 6.7-inch model.

Both will include the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro, new 12MP Main camera with larger sensor and larger pixels, new front TrueDepth camera, and Photonic Engine for improved mid to low-light performance.

A new Action mode will provide steady shots in video capture and the Cinematic mode can now to be shot in 4K 30FPS or 4K 24FPS.

Finally, the iPhone 14 will include Crash Detection to provide emergency assistance after a car crash and Emergency SOS via satellite to connect to emergency services in low bandwidth areas.

The iPhone 14 will be sold Sept. 16 at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be sold Oct. 7 at $899. iPhone 14 pre-orders start Sept. 9.