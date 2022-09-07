Apple previews AirPods Pro 2

Apple Inc. this week previewed the AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 includes the new H2 chip, upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode and offers up to 30 hours of battery life.

The second generation Apple AirPods Pro cancels up to twice as much noise, offers richer bass and includes an extra small ear tip.

Personalized Spatial Audio can utilize the iPhone TrueDepth camera to scan the head and ears for a customized listening experience.

In addition, the device will include new swipe up and down controls on the stem for quick volume adjustments.

It will be sold Sept. 23 at $249.