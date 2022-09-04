Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Form, function, and fashion

To fold or not to fold? That is a question that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s answers confidently with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 – a device that combines form, function, and fashion in a versatile product.

Folded, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 clocks in at only 71.9mm x 84.9mm but weighs in at a somewhat hefty 187g. An outer 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display is useful to reply to texts and activate Samsung Wallet for wireless payments. Though its use as a viewfinder for rear camera photos and videos is too small and feels gimmicky.

Unfold the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a flagship experience awaits. The 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display is stunning. The display supports HDR10+ content and up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling in any application. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is not only speedy but power efficient. An upgraded 3700Mhz battery can last all day and a change in the Performance Profile to Light can turn the Flip 4 into a two-day device. With an optional 25W charger, the Flip 4 charged to about 50 percent in 30 minutes.

In Flex Mode, users can prop up the display and use it like a laptop. The top half will relay content while the bottom will relay controls like a touchpad for mouse use and two-finger scrolling.

The Flip 4 demonstrates its worth in Flex Mode by allowing users to use the bottom half as a stand while the upright top half can be used to shoot photo and video content. The 12MP wide and 12MP ultra wide lenses take both high quality photos and up to 4K/60FPS video on both the rear and front 10MP camera. The entire phone can even be held sideways like a camcorder to shoot 16:9 landscape content. Night photography is improved with bigger pixels in the wide camera to capture more light. However, night time video can appear muddy and noisy.

While a folding device could be fragile, the Flip 4 feels like a brick. The chassis is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, the strong hinge is protected by Armor Aluminum and it includes IPX8 water resistance.

Finally, the Flip 4 may be the ultimate fashion accessory. With its eye-catching form factor, various case colors, and smaller size, it’s a power-packed portable that’s built for style.

With the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung proves that the foldable display has a defined space in the smartphone category. In only three iterations, the Flip 4 has become a formidable device in a typically inflexible market.