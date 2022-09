Sony Corp. this week is holding the Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Outriders, Resident Evil Village, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition, F1 22, Far Cry 6, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Samurai Shodown: Deluxe Edition, Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition, and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Sept. 14.