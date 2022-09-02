PS Plus Game Catalog Sept. 2022 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Sept. 2022.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Deathloop (PS5), Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4), Watch Dogs 2 (PS4), Dragon Ball Xenoverse (PS4), Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4), Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4), Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS5, PS4), Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS5, PS4), Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4), Rayman Legends (PS4), and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Syphon Filter 2 (PS1), The Sly Collection (PS3), Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3), Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3), Toy Story 3 (PSP), and Kingdom of Paradise (PSP).

The titles will be released Sept. 20.