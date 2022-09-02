Horizon Forbidden West No. 2 at UK retail

September 2, 2022

GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Aug. 27, Horizon Forbidden West ranked as the No. 2 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Horizon Forbidden West is a third-person action RPG title that includes an open world, new enemies, melee and range-based weaponry.

The PS5 version includes fast loading, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality, and 3D Audio.


