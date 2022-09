Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Open World Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition, and Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris.

The sale ends Sept. 12.