Halo Infinite online co-op to deploy in Nov.

Microsoft Corp. this week released the online co-op component of Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC will launch Nov. 8.

It was scheduled to be released in Aug.

In addition, the local / split-screen co-op functionality has been cancelled.

The Forge Beta will launch concurrently on Nov. 8.

Finally, Halo Infinite Echoes Within Season 3 will launch in Mar. 2023.

In Halo Infinite, The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of Zeta Halo. Users will have an open world map and can choose objectives to complete in an order of their choosing. In addition, weapons can be upgraded with Spartan Cores.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer is a Free-to-Play component released Nov. 15.