Microsoft Corp. this week previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Sept. 2022.

In Sept. 2022, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer Gods Will Fall from Sept. 1st to the 30th and Double Kick Heroes from Sept. 16th to Oct. 15th.

The Xbox One through Backward Compatibility will offer Thrillville from Sept. 1st to Sept. 15th and Portal 2 from Sept. 16th to the 30th.