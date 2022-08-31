Maserati Grecale GT, Modena, Trofeo previewed at SUV Roadshow

Maserati S.p.A. this month held the 2022 Grecale SUV Roadshow in Pasadena, CA to preview the new compact SUV set to drift to the U.S. this fall.

The event previewed all three trims including the GT, Modena, and Trofeo.

The entry-level GT was very well appointed in a matte Bronzo Opaco exterior paint, Marrone premium leather trim, and 20-inch wheels with bright yellow brake calipers. The interior is a large step above the competition, with a strong emphasis on modern technology combined with classic Italian design.

A 12.3-inch TFT digital cluster dominates the front with an additional 12.3-inch center display and 8.8-inch comfort display between the driver and passenger. The center display, powered by Android Auto, deftly relays GPS, wireless Apple CarPlay, and vehicle settings, while the Comfort display manages AC, heated seats, and customizes the trademark Maserati dashboard clock, now in digital format.

Between the center display and comfort display are digital gearshift buttons. This opens up the center console to additional storage including a wireless phone charger, USB-C and USB-A storage bin, two cup holders, and traditional armrest storage space.

The backseat, which Maserati claims is best-in-class legroom for this segment, is very roomy. At 5′ 11″, I had plenty of legroom between my knees and the driver seat. Both the front and backseats were quite comfortable with solid bolstered support.

The best part of the interior in the Grecale is its push button door opener. The electronic button requires only a thumb press to release the door latch. A manual failsafe manual release is also available on the driver’s side.

The GT, which starts at $63,550, will include a four-cylinder mid-hybrid engine at 296HP (0-60MPH in 5.3 seconds).

The next level Modena trim, starting at $72,900, will claim an enhanced version of the same engine at 325HP (0-60MPH in 5.3 seconds).

The top-end Trofeo trim, to start at $102,500, will sport an MC20-detuned Nettuno engine twin-turbo V6 at 523HP (0-60MPH in 3.6 seconds). The display model held an impressively sporty cabin with exclusive chevron pattern bolstered leather seats, carbon fiber trim, and yellow contrast stitching to compliment the aggressive Giallo Modenese yellow exterior paint.

The first batch of Grecale units to be sold in late 2022 will include the limited edition Grecale Modena with 21-inch wheels, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 14-speaker Sonus faber sound system, adaptive air suspension, active lane management and adaptive cruise control. It starts at $77,400.

Finally, the all-electric Folgore trim which will incorporate a 105-kWh battery pack is slated for late 2023. Maserati aims to electrify its entire fleet of vehicles by 2030.