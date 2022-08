Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sold 6.714 units to rank at No. 9 for the week.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest entry in the turn-based RPG franchise.

The final game features two protagonists in a battle between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus.