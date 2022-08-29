Kirby’s Dream Buffet No. 6 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby’s Dream Buffet for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, Kirby’s Dream Buffet sold 7,218 units to rank at No. 6 for the week.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a racing obstacle course title in which Kirbys roll through food-themed stages to collect strawberries and bump other players off the stage.

The final game includes local and online multiplayer functionality for up to four users.