PS5 price to increase in select markets

Sony Corp. this week said it will increase the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets.

The company cited the current global economic climate and high inflation rates for the price hike. It will not increase the price of the PS5 in the U.S.

Select markets to incur a price increase include Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Canada.

Europe – PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99, PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK – PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99, PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) – PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax), PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China – PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan, PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia – PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95, PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico – PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999, PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada – PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99, PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99

Sony sold 2.4 million PS5 units in Q1 ending June 30, 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $397.3 million, a decline of 37 percent from one year ago.

Q1 revenue in the division totaled $4.5 billion, down two percent from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 47.1 million software units for the quarter, a decline of 26 percent from the year prior. Digital downloads totaled 79 percent of software sales.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 102 million, down three percent from the year prior.

Sony expects to sell 18 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2022.