Nintendo Switch Sports No. 16 at U.S. retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch Sports for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in July at U.S. retail.

For the month, Nintendo Switch Sports ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Nintendo Switch Sports includes Bowling, Tennis, Chambara, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton.

Each sport supports Joy-Con motion controls and online play. Golf will be added this fall.

The retail SKU, which includes a Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in Soccer Shoot-Out, sells at $49.99. The digital edition sells at $39.99.

The title has sold 4.84 million units at global retail.

The sales figure is as of June 30, 2022.