Xbox holds End of Summer Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the End of Summer Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Battlefield 2041, Evil Dead: The Game, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Mega Man 11, Outriders, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Resident Evil 2, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The sale ends Aug. 29.