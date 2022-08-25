Resident Evil Village No. 19 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil Village for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network EU division in July.

For the month, Resident Evil Village ranked as the No. 19 PS5 PSN EU download.

In Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.